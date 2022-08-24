UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Biden To Announce Student Loan Relief On Wednesday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 03:30 AM

UPDATE - Biden to Announce Student Loan Relief on Wednesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) US President Joe Biden is expected to announce student loan relief on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

The report said on Tuesday that it is unclear what kind of student relief Biden is expected to provide but the expectations are it could be a brief extension of the existing payment pause and further debt cancellation.

Biden has been considering canceling since at least May the sum of $10,000 in student loans for each borrower.

US media reported later in the day that the Biden administration will forgive up to $10,000 for individuals who earn an income of less than $125,000 a year.

In addition, the administration will extend the suspension of student loan payments to January 2023, according to the reports.

The loan payment suspension has been in place since March 2020 in an effort to offset the economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures. The pause could be extended to 2023.

More than 40 million Americans hold student loan debt, totaling roughly $1.7 trillion - a figure that exceeds both credit card and auto debt in the United States, according media reports. One quarter of those borrowers were delinquent or defaulted on their debt prior to the COVID-19 pandemic measures, the report said.

Related Topics

Loan Student United States January March May 2020 Media Million

Recent Stories

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

3 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

3 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

3 hours ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed for two ..

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

3 hours ago
 Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.