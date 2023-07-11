Open Menu

UPDATE- Biden To Hold Bilateral Meeting With Erdogan On Tuesday In Vilnius - White House

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023)   US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Vilnius NATO Summit, the White House said on Monday.

"In the evening, the President (Biden) will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan of Turkiye. This bilateral meeting at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center, Vilnius, Lithuania will have an out-of-town pool spray at the top," the White House statement said.

Erdogan expressed his intention to meet with Biden and work on solving issues around the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets by Ankara.

According to Politico, Biden is expected to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, however, there is no official confirmation from either Kiev or the National Security Council.

Earlier,  NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Ukrainian president will join the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius to take part in the first meeting of the new NATO - Ukraine Council.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital, scheduled to take place from July 11-12. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

