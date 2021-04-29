UPDATE - Biden to Unveil Jobs Plans, Education Investments in First Address to Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) President Joe Biden will tell a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night that the United States is on the move again, and will tout his administration's jobs plan to revive the American economy in the wake of the worst days of the pandemic, according to excerpts of the US president's speech released by the White House.

"Now - after just 100 days - I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength," Biden's speech read on Wednesday.

Biden will tell Congress his $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan to renovate US infrastructure will add millions of job and trillions of Dollars in economic growth in the United States.

Biden will characterize his plan as a "blue-collar blueprint to build America" through good-paying infrastructure jobs that will mostly not require college education.

He will also commend his administration's efforts to "restore" the US public's faith in democracy in his first 100 days.

The US president will also touch on his efforts to get Americans vaccinated.

On Tuesday, an administration official told reporters that Biden will outline his American Families Plan, which consists of about $1 trillion in investments over a 10-year period and $800 billion in tax cuts for American families and workers.

This is the second phase of the $2.3 trillion package. The plan would expand education and child care, financed partly through higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans, media reported.

Some Republicans are hammering Biden on his 100-day record ahead of tonight's speech.

"The last example of unity we've seen from @JoeBiden was in his inaugural address. In just 99 days, President Biden has already shown himself to be one of the most radical presidents in American history. It's time for President Biden to actually practice what he preaches," Senate Republican Chairman John Barrasso said via Twitter.

Other Republican lawmakers slammed Biden's 100-day record, accusing him of boosting the national debt, threatening US energy independence, and causing a border crisis.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event will be drastically scaled down with a total number of attendees expected at around 200 compared to as many as 1,600 people in previous years.

Biden will deliver the speech beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday (1:00 a.m. GMT Thursday).

Republican Senator Tim Scott will get the rebuttal address tonight. Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.