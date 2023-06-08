UPDATE - Biden to Welcome NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg to WH on June 12 - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden is slated to host NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on June 12 ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"The President will welcome Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as NATO, to the White House on Monday, June 12, to discuss the upcoming NATO Summit," said Jean-Pierre during a press briefing.

Biden and Stoltenberg will discuss preparations for the Summit, including efforts to strengthen the Alliance's deterrence and defense and provide additional military aid to Ukraine, Jean-Pierre added.

NATO leaders are due to convene in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12.