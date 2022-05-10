UPDATE - Biden Urges Congress to Pass Ukraine Funding Bill 'In Next Few Days'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass a standalone bill to provide economic and military aid to Ukraine and get it to his desk to sign within the coming days.

"I call on Congress to pass the Ukrainian Supplemental funding bill immediately, and get it to my desk in the next few days," Biden said in a statement on Monday.

Biden said he nearly exhausted the resources given to him by a bipartisan majority in Congress "to support Ukraine's fighters."

US aid had been critical to Ukraine's success on the battlefield but shipments would end in approximately ten days unless Congress approved the new funding immediately, Biden continued.

Biden also urged lawmakers to move promptly on the COVID funding bill.

On April 28, Biden asked Congress to pass a bill to give Ukraine $33 billion in funding, including $20 billion in defense aid. It was supposed to be part of a larger spending bill along with covid funds, but Biden in the statement on Monday said that he would accept something stand-alone immediately.

"I have been informed by Congressional leaders in both parties that such an addition would slow down action on the urgently needed Ukrainian aid - a view expressed strongly by several Congressional Republicans. We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort," Biden said. "Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately, so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away."