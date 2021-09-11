(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted for about an hour and a half and the tone of the discussion was candid and respectful, not lecturing, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"It was about 90 minutes, the call," Psaki said during a press briefing. "It was candid, he [Biden] did not avoid areas of disagreement, but the tone was not lecturing, nor was it condescending. It was respectful as 90 minutes.

While the call didn't aim to produce any specific and final outcomes, the two leaders covered a range of issues, including the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Psaki

Earlier in the day, the Chinese media reported that during the call, President Xi told his US counterpart that the recent US political steps toward China had caused significant difficulties in the bilateral relations but the two countries may continue the dialogue on the post-pandemic economic recovery on the basis of mutual respect.

