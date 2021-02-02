UPDATE - BioNTech Says Plans to Manufacture 2 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) German company BioNTech plans to produce two billion doses of coronavirus vaccine in 2021 due to increased global demand, the company said in a statement.

"In order to respond to an increased global demand, we plan to manufacture two billion doses of our COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 by expanding the previously expected output of 1.

3 billion doses by more than 50%," it said.

"We are on track to scale-up our manufacturing capacities," the statement said.

The company, which developed the vaccine with US-based Pfizer, said the modification of production processes at Pfizer's facility in Puurs, Belgium, had been successfully completed.

"Now, we are back to the original schedule of vaccine dose deliveries to the European Union," it said.