UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Blast Rocks Building In Istanbul, Leaves One Person Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

UPDATE - Blast Rocks Building in Istanbul, Leaves One Person Injured - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) An explosion occurred in a building in Istanbul on Sunday, injuring one person, Turkish media report.

According to the Milliyet newspaper, the explosion went off in a residential building in the Kadikoy district and caused a fire. Several fire and police brigades along with ambulances were called to the scene. The fire has been put under control.

Other news outlets report that one person was injured as a result of the blast.

Local authorities confirmed the incident later on Sunday, adding that three people died as a result of what appears to be a natural gas explosion.

"Unfortunately, three people lost their lives in the natural gas explosion in Kadikoy," Istanbul's governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter.

Search and rescue operations in the building continue, the official added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Governor Twitter Died Istanbul Gas Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.