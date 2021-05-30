UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People In Central Afghanistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) An explosion hit a university bus carrying lecturers in the central Afghan Parwan province and claimed four lives, media reported on Saturday.

According to Tolo News, the blast also injured 13 other people. It occurred at around 3:15 p.m. (10:45 GMT) on Saturday.

The Taliban movement said it was not involved in the attack, and denounced the explosion.

"What happened today, when the bus of university professors exploded in Bagram in the province of Parwan, has nothing to do with the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate [the name Taliban use to refer to themselves]. We strongly condemn the attacks on civilians and consider them a crime," Zabihullah Mujahid, the movement spokesman, tweeted.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

