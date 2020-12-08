UPDATE - Blasts Heard in Syrian Golan Heights Area - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Sounds of explosions were heard in the capital of Quneitra Governorate in south-western Syria, the state-run Al-Ikhbariya tv (Syrian news Channel) reports.

According to Syrian media reports, the sounds of powerful blasts were heard in the southern suburbs of the largely abandoned city of Quneitra in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Jerusalem Post reported citing Syrian media that a series of explosions were heard in the suburbs of Quneitra near the Israeli-Syrian border. According to Syrian reports, the explosions were in Israeli territory.

No more details on the incident in the Syrian Golan Heights area have been provided so far.

At the end of last month, Israel carried out airstrikes in the Golan Heights area south of Quneitra, near the Israeli border, as well as south of Damascus, in response to explosives placed along the border by an Iranian terrorist cell.