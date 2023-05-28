UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Blasts In Kiev Result In Damage To Warehouse - Mayor

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 10:00 AM

UPDATE - Blasts in Kiev Result in Damage to Warehouse - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) A series of explosions have occurred in the Ukrainian capital, resulting in a fire and damage to a warehouse, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"In the Holosiivskyi District, a fire is being contained over an area of 700 square meters (7,535 square feet). The destruction of building structures covers a total area of 1,000 square meters ... The roof of a three-story warehouse building is on fire," Klitschko said on Telegram on Sunday morning.

Dnipropetrovsk regional authorities said on Sunday morning that a gas pipeline and a power line had been damaged in the city of Nikopol.

Air raid sirens went off across most of Ukraine overnight, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in Kiev, as well as the regions of Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Sumy overnight.

On Sunday morning, Ukrainian media reported that several explosions were heard in Zhytomyr.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Ukraine Russia Cherkasy Nikopol Sumy Zhytomyr Kiev February May October Gas Sunday Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2023

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANO ..

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

8 hours ago
 Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

9 hours ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

10 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.