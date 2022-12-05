UPDATE - Blasts Reported in Ukraine-Controlled Zaporizhzhia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia late on Sunday night, Ukrainian media report.

Air raid sirens went off in the region after reports of explosions in Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.

According to the local, Kiev-appointed authorities, industrial and energy infrastructure was targeted in the city, with one facility reported damaged.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Telegram that Russian strikes targeted ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia overnight.

"According to preliminary information, the strikes targeted military equipment and ammunition depots, firing positions of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as infrastructure facilities used by the Zelenskyy regime for waging war," Rogov said.

Explosions were also reported in the city late on Saturday, when air raid sirens also went off in Zaporizhzhia Region.

Air raid warnings were in effect shortly after midnight Sunday in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, Kherson, and the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.