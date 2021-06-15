UPDATE - Blaze Injures 35 at Siberian Gas Station

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) A fire that ripped through a gas station in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk in southern Russia on Monday injured 35 people, an official at the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

The blaze spread over an area of 13,000 square feet, causing three fuel tanks to explode. Firefighters got it under control in late afternoon. The previous reports said 24 were injured.

"Thirty-five people were injured (including one child), of whom 20 were hospitalized, and 15 received outpatient treatment," the official said.

Of the 20 people who have been hospitalized, 10 are in serious condition, and another 10 are in moderately severe condition, including two firefighters and a child.

The fire was fully extinguished in the early hours of Tuesday Novosibirsk time (18:48 GMT on Monday).