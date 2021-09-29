UPDATE - Blinken Accuses Russia of Disrupting OSCE Warsaw Meeting on Human Rights

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of allegedly blocking the OSCE's annual Human Dimension Implementation Meeting (HDIM), which was scheduled to have been held in Warsaw on September 27.

"Yesterday, the premier human rights conference of the Europe-Eurasia region should have opened in Warsaw, Poland. Unfortunately, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) 2021 Human Dimension Implementation Meeting (HDIM) did not convene due to a decision by the Russian government to block the meeting," Blinken said in a statement.

"We deeply regret this attempt by the Russian government to block scrutiny of its worsening human rights record," he said.

Blinken said the United States still expects the OSCE to hold the mandated annual HDIMs.

"The United States still expects the OSCE and its participating States to hold the mandated annual HDIM meetings. We will continue to urge Russia to live up to its commitments, which include guaranteeing the protection of fundamental freedoms and allowing citizens to hold their governments accountable, including through free and fair elections," he said.

"The United States will not ignore human rights violations. We will continue to do our utmost to spotlight the full range of human rights concerns across the OSCE region, and we will work with allies and partners to defend the principle of comprehensive, annual human dimension reviews with robust civil society participation," the US state secretary said.