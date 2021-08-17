UrduPoint.com

Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:09 PM

UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU Foreign Policy, NATO Chiefs - State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan with the European Union and NATO, as well as the UK and Turkish top diplomats, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan with the European Union and NATO, as well as the UK and Turkish top diplomats, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke separately with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission [Josep] Borrell, NATO Secretary General [Jens] Stoltenberg, Turkish Foreign Minister [Mevlut] Çavuşoğlu, and UK Foreign Secretary [Dominic] Raab about Afghanistan, including the developing situation and our efforts to bring our citizens to safety and assist vulnerable Afghans," Price said.

"The Secretary expressed his profound appreciation for the EU, NATO, Turkey, and the UK's efforts in Afghanistan," the spokesperson said.

In response, the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, stated the readiness of the bloc to cooperate on the evacuation of Europeans and foreign nationals in Afghanistan.

"We will cooperate on the evacuation of EU and foreign nationals and our local staff," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.

