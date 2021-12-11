UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Blinken Holds First Meeting With New German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and is looking forward to working with her on solving various international problems.

"Met today with Germany's new Foreign Minister @ABaerbock at the #G7 in Liverpool and congratulated her on her new role," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

"I am looking forward to working closely together to address the climate crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and challenges to democracy and human rights," he said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had a telephone call with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

