UPDATE- Blinken Meets With Libyan Interim Prime Minister, Pledges Support for December Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Libyan Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba after the second Berlin conference on Libya and discussed the upcoming elections in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Blinken and interim Dabaiba discussed the need for timely preparations for the December 24, 2021 national elections," Price said in a statement.

The two officials emphasized the importance of the full implementation of the October 2020 ceasefire agreement, which includes the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, Price said in the statement.

Blinken confirmed the United States' commitment to increasing diplomatic support for progress in Libya, Price added.

Earlier on Thursday, Blinken said via Twitter his meeting with Dabaiba was productive and reiterated that the United States is committed to supporting the Libyan people as they work toward holding the elections in December.

The second Berlin conference on Libya focused on the progress made in stabilizing Libya, the preparations for the December elections and the additional steps needed to bolster the country's security and economy.

Last fall, the rivaling Libyan parties held talks in Geneva that ended with the signing a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December elections.