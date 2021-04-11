UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Blinken, Raab Express Support For Ukraine Amid Donbas Escalation - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:20 AM

UPDATE - Blinken, Raab Express Support For Ukraine Amid Donbas Escalation - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have held telephone talks discussing the situation in Ukraine and expressing support for Kiev, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The Secretary and Foreign Secretary discussed Afghanistan and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in the face of Russian provocations. They both emphasized the need for Moscow to immediately cease its military buildup and inflammatory rhetoric," the Saturday statement says.

Blinken is reportedly expected to travel to Brussels next week to discuss Russia's alleged military activities near the Ukrainian borders.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Twitter on Saturday that "If Russia has nothing to hide it could easily explain which troops are moved where and to what end."

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday that the US remained in contact with Russia, Ukraine as well as with its European allies, on the current situation in southeastern Ukraine (Donbas).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Ukraine does not reject the idea of a military solution to the problem of Donbas, and in that case no country, including Russia, would remain silent.

Peskov said that the current situation in Donbas is very unstable and "in general, creates the danger of a resumption of full-scale hostilities.

"

The Normandy Four format , which includes Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine, was established in June 2014 to mediate the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, after the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev in February of that year. Kiev launched a special military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) in 2014.

In 2015, the Normandy Four negotiated the so-called Minsk II protocol which stipulated a ceasefire in Donbas and sought a long-term political resolution to the conflict. During a Normandy summit in Paris in late 2019, all sides agreed that the Minsk agreements remained the basis of Donbas conflict resolution.

Despite the Minsk peace agreements, ceasefire violations continue in southeastern Ukraine. According to UN data, about 13,000 people have fallen victim to the Donbas conflict.

On April 2, a four-year-old boy was killed and his 66-year-old grandmother was injured in what locals and the DPR said was an attack of a Ukrainian strike drone.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened multiple criminal cases against the Ukrainian security forces over the shelling of Donbas in recent days.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter France Germany Minsk Brussels Paris Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence Price United Kingdom February April June Criminals 2015 2019 All

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

6 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates restoration of Bait Saee ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

8 hours ago

Guelleh re-elected Djibouti president for fifth te ..

7 hours ago

Zelenskyy, Erdogan Support Ukraine's NATO Membersh ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.