UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Blinken Reaffirms Ties With Nigeria In Phone Call With Foreign Minister - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 10:20 AM

UPDATE - Blinken Reaffirms Ties With Nigeria in Phone Call With Foreign Minister - US State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken has reaffirmed close ties with Nigeria in a phone call with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, the Department of State said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to highlight the importance that the United States places on our relationship with Nigeria. Secretary Blinken outlined a holistic approach to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership based on our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Acknowledging the threats that violent extremists pose to Nigerian and regional security, he welcomed [Nigerian] President [Muhammadu] Buhari's recent appointment of military service chiefs to bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the northeast and provide national security throughout the country," Price said.

The spokesperson said Secretary Blinken had referenced US President Joe Biden's revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria as affirmation of the close ties between the two nations.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated U.S. support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the new Director General of the WTO," Price also said.

Related Topics

Democracy Ngozi Price United States Nigeria Visa

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 2, 2021 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

9 hours ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli Pre ..

10 hours ago

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.