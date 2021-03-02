UPDATE - Blinken Reaffirms Ties With Nigeria in Phone Call With Foreign Minister - US State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken has reaffirmed close ties with Nigeria in a phone call with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, the Department of State said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to highlight the importance that the United States places on our relationship with Nigeria. Secretary Blinken outlined a holistic approach to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership based on our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Acknowledging the threats that violent extremists pose to Nigerian and regional security, he welcomed [Nigerian] President [Muhammadu] Buhari's recent appointment of military service chiefs to bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the northeast and provide national security throughout the country," Price said.

The spokesperson said Secretary Blinken had referenced US President Joe Biden's revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria as affirmation of the close ties between the two nations.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated U.S. support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the new Director General of the WTO," Price also said.