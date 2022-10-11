UPDATE - Blinken Reiterates US Support for Ukraine After Russian Missile Strikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reiterated his country's support for Ukraine after Russia hit dozens of Ukrainian targets with missiles in the morning.

"I just spoke with (Ukrainian Foreign Minister) Dmytro Kuleba to reiterate U.S. support for Ukraine following the Kremlin's horrific strikes this morning. We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people," he said.

Blinken said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only one who can put an end to this war by withdrawing Russian forces. He also commended Ukraine "for not allowing President Putin to break Ukraine's spirit," according to spokesperson Ned price.

"These strikes can break neither Ukraine's spirit nor our resolve to support Ukraine," Blinken said, urging the international community to stop being neutral and speak out in support for Ukraine.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said American diplomats were unharmed after several missiles struck targets in central Kiev.

The strikes come two days after an explosion on a bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia. President Vladimir Putin described the deadly blast as an act of terror conducted by Ukraine. The truck blast killed three civilians and damaged the bridge.

According to the Russian president, Ukraine was also behind three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and attempted to undermine the TurkStream gas pipeline. The Russian leader said that, through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev has put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.