UPDATE - Blinken, Swiss President Stress Joint Commitment to Multilateralism - US State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Swiss President Guy Parmelin in a phone call stressed the importance of bilateral relations and their joint commitment to multilateralism, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Swiss President Guy Parmelin today. Secretary Blinken thanked President Parmelin for Switzerland's continuing commitment as the Protecting Power for the United States in Iran," Price said.

"Secretary Blinken and President Parmelin emphasized the importance of continuing the strong political and economic relations between the United States and Switzerland and their joint commitment to multilateralism, including on human rights, climate change, and global health," the spokesman said.

Blinken said on Twitter the two countries would interact on challenges facing the world.

"I was pleased to express our gratitude to President @ParmelinG for Switzerland's continued commitment to safeguarding U.S. citizens and interests in Iran. Through our strong political and economic relationship, we will partner together on the challenges facing the world today," he said.

