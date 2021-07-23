UPDATE: Blinken to Meet With India, Kuwait Senior Officials on July 28 - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India and Kuwait on July 26-29 to discuss a range of issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Kuwaiti officials, the State Department said on Friday.

"In New Delhi on July 28, Secretary Blinken will meet with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a wide range of issues including continued cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values and addressing the climate crisis," the State Department said in a release.

"Secretary Blinken will travel on July 28 to Kuwait City where he will meet with senior Kuwaiti officials to continue discussions of key bilateral issues that underscore the importance of our 60 years of diplomatic ties."

Blinken's visit will be the second high-profile visit of a member of the Biden's administration.

Earlier this week, sources in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Blinken is expected to arrive in New Delhi on July 27 for a two-day visit. Afghan Army Chief Gen. Mohammed Ahmedzai will also arrive to India on July 27 for a three-day visit.