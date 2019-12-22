MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) US aerospace giant's uncrewed spacecraft Starliner has been given approval to land at 5:57a.m. MST (12:57 GMT) on Sunday after it stalled in the orbit, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

"The Mission Management Team has given approval for a Mission Day 3 (Sunday) landing at 5:57 AM MST at the landing site at White Sands Space Harbor on the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, with a backup opportunity at the same site at 1:48 PM MST," he tweeted.

Boeing's astronaut capsule lifted off an Atlas V rocket from Florida on Friday but failed to reach the planned orbit, and it was decided that it would not dock to the International Space Station. The craft remains in a stable orbit and has enough fuel to go home.

Bridenstine said at a press briefing aired by NASA that the spaceship was "healthy" and Boeing teams were working to accomplish as many mission objectives as possible before the landing.

Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing's Space & Launch Division, told journalists that the craft was in a circular orbit about 250 kilometers (155 miles) above Earth.

"In space, Starliner has proven to be an able vessel. She is performing great and we look forward to getting her home and getting all that data and saying, 'Hello, to Rosie,'" he said.

The Boeing and NASA teams are already out at the site in White Sands north of El Paso, getting it ready for Starliner's landing, according to NASA's Commercial Crew Program deputy manager Steve Stich.