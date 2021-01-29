UPDATE - Bolivia to Start Mass Vaccination With Sputnik V on Friday - President

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Bolivia has received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and will start the vaccination campaign on Friday, President Luis Arce said.

On late Thursday, Arce personally greeted the plane with the vaccine that arrived in El Alto International Airport of La Paz from Buenos Aires.

"We are going to start the vaccination in nine departments tomorrow. Of course, that will be made step by step, depending on the deliveries to facilities provided with cold chains," Arce told reporters.

In late December, Bolivia reached an agreement on the supply of 5.

2 million doses of the Russian vaccine to the Latin American country. On January 6, the Bolivian authorities authorized the emergency use of the vaccine.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 101.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Bolivia has confirmed more than 208,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 10,000 fatalities, JHU says.