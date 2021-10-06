UPDATE - Bolivia to Start Vaccination Against COVID-19 Among Teenagers Aged 16-17 - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Bolivia will begin to vaccinate residents over 16 years old against coronavirus after October 19 with the Pfizer vaccine, President Luis Arce said.

"More than a million Pfizer vaccines will arrive in Bolivia on October 19 as part of the COVAX mechanism," Arce said on Telegram.

"We will have a total of 1,188,720 doses to start vaccinating minors aged 16-17," he said.

In the South American country with a population of 11.6 million people, 6.

87 million people (60.3 percent) were vaccinated against coronavirus, of whom 3.4 million were inoculated with the full scheme. Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Janssen and Sputnik V vaccines are used.

Vaccination against COVID-19 began in Bolivia in January with medical personnel. For this purpose the authorities used the first batches of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Mass immunization of residents started in March and proceeded at a slow pace due to delays in the supply of medicines from manufacturers.