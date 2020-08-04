UPDATE - Bolivian Energy Minister Says Contracted Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Bolivian Energy Minister Alvaro Rodrigo Guzman said he had contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"After four months at the forefront in the Beni Department, today, when I took a test, my result was positive. As long as my health allows, I will continue to work from isolation. Let's move forward together," the minister wrote on Twitter.

The Energy Ministry said in a statement that Guzman's health was stable at the moment.

Bolivia has 80,153 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 3,153 deaths and 24,156 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 686,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 17.9 million.