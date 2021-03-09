UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Bolsonaro Says After Lula's Political Rights Restored That People Don't Want Him President

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:20 AM

UPDATE - Bolsonaro Says After Lula's Political Rights Restored That People Don't Want Him President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says the people of his country are against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva running in the 2022 presidential election.

"... the Brazilian people do not want to have a candidate like that [Lula] in 2022," Bolsonaro told reporters on Monday, as quoted by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

Earlier on Monday, a Federal supreme court judge overturned all criminal convictions against Lula and restored his political rights, making it possible for the former president to be a candidate in the next elections.

Bolsonaro said everyone was surprised by the supreme court judge's decision and accused Judge Edson Fachin of having strong ties with the Workers' Party (PT), of which Lula is a member.

Lula was president of Brazil between January 1, 2003- January 1, 2011. He was imprisoned in 2018 on disputed corruption charges. The sentence was handed down by controversial judge Sergio Moro who later jointed Bolsonaro's cabinet as justice minister. Although Lula was released from prison in November 2019, he still remained stripped of his political rights.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Supreme Court Brazil January November Criminals 2018 2019 All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

7 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

7 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

9 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

9 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

7 hours ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.