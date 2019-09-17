UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Bomb Blast Hits Pro-Ghani Campaign Gathering in Central Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A bomb blast broke out near an election campaign meeting in support of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a security source confirmed to Sputnik.

According to the source, the explosion was caused by a magnetic bomb planted on a car.

Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the Parwan governor, told Sputnik that the blast had caused no casualties.

The twice-delayed Afghan presidential election is scheduled for September 28. The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process.

