Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:10 AM

UPDATE - Boris Johnson Condemns Deadly Vienna Attacks, Says He is 'Shocked'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the attacks in Vienna, that led to the death of at least two people and injured over a dozen others.

"I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK's thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror," Johnson wrote on Twitter shortly before midnight on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison have also condemned the Vienna attacks.

"Today's shooting in Vienna is horrific and heartbreaking. We condemn in the strongest terms possible this act of terrorism. Our thoughts are with the people of Austria and everyone affected by this deplorable act," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

Morrison said on Twitter that he had contacted Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to convey his condolences.

"Deeply shocked by the awful terror attacks in Austria. The situation remains fluid and details of the attack are still not clear. I have contacted Austrian Chancellor @sebastiankurz to convey our thoughts, condolences and assurances to the Austrian people," Morrison said on Twitter.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said in the early hours of Tuesday that one man and one woman had died as a result of the Monday attacks in the Austrian capital, while over a dozen others were injured.

According to Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros, the injured include one police officer. Soros said the attacks in Vienna were carried out at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that several people were killed in the Monday attacks in Vienna, and that at least one of the attackers remained at large.

Kurz and Nehammer have both called the attacks a terrorist act.

Soros said on ORF 1 tv that there were several attackers and one of them had been neutralized.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the Austrian people in a Twitter statement, saying that the French share the shock and sorrow of Vienna residents, who were targeted just days after the attacks in Nice and Lyon.

