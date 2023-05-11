UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Borrell Says Ukraine Conflict To End Immediately If West Stops Weapons Supply To Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE - Borrell Says Ukraine Conflict to End Immediately if West Stops Weapons Supply to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that the Ukraine conflict could be stopped immediately if the Western countries and its allies stopped providing military support to Kiev, but Ukraine would lose its sovereignty in this case.

"I know how to end the war immediately: I stop providing military assistance to Ukraine, and Ukraine has to surrender in a few days. That's it, the war is over," Borrell said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster Sexta.

Borrell noted, however, that Ukraine in this case would turn into "a puppet country, like Belarus, deprived of its freedoms."

"That is why we must continue helping Ukraine," Borrell added.

Later in the day, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak commented on Borrell's statement, claiming that "termination of the supply of weapons to Ukraine absolutely does not end the war immediately.

"

"This is a pure oxymoron. The only solution is the immediate withdrawal of the Russian occupation troops from the foreign sovereign territory... And terminating the supply only means scaling up the war, moving it to other territories, a sharp increase in war crimes and total destruction of the civilian population. Set the right emphases," Podolyak said on Twitter.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Kiev Belarus From Weapon

Recent Stories

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

13 minutes ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

18 minutes ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

18 minutes ago
 Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defen ..

Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defense Minister

32 minutes ago
 PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and ci ..

PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and citizens: Adviser to the Prime M ..

32 minutes ago
 Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce ..

Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce With Gaza Strip - Minister

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.