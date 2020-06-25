UPDATE - Bosnian Serb Leader Says Discussed Bilateral Cooperation With Putin in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency, told Sputnik that he had discussed the bilateral cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow.

On Wednesday, Dodik attended the Victory Day parade in Moscow that marked the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. During the visit, he met Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"Everything was dedicated to the Victory Day Parade, memorizing those war days, sufferings of the Serb and Russian people. We had also an opportunity to discuss our plans for this year, matters related to our bilateral cooperation," Dodik said on late Wednesday.

The Bosnian Serb leader praised the bilateral economic, cultural, educational, and health care cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia.

"Russia is a very important partner for us, also in political issues, because it is a member of the Peace Implementation Council on Bosnia and Herzegovina," Dodik said.

He expressed a wish to visit Moscow once again this year and hold another meeting with Putin.

"I plan to visit Moscow once again until the end of the year, and hopefully, there will be an opportunity to meet President Putin in order to discuss all aspects of our cooperation," Dodik said.

The leader of the Bosnian Serbs added that he had a meeting with Shoigu and congratulated the Russian defense minister on holding a successful military parade.