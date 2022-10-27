ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The new government of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni, gained confidence in the Senate of the Italian Parliament.

The voting procedure was broadcast by the Rainews24 news channel.

A total of 115 members of the Italian parliament's upper house voted to back the new cabinet; 79 were against and five abstained.

The Chamber of Deputies expressed its confidence in Meloni's government the day before.

Speaking in the Senate before the vote, Meloni announced her intention to raise the threshold for using cash to 10,000 Euros and adopt a tax reform with the introduction of a flat taxation scale.

Speaking about the conflict in Ukraine, Meloni said that peace can be achieved through supporting the Kiev authorities.

A coalition of center-right forces, which enlisted the support of about 44 percent of voters, won early parliamentary elections in Italy on September 25. The leading political force in the country, which received about 26 percent of the vote, for the first time became the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, led by Meloni, Italy's first female prime minister.