UPDATE - Boulder Gunman Had Assault Rifle, Tactical Vest, Handgun - Police Affidavit

Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Boulder gunman Al Aliwi Alissa had an assault rifle, semiautomatic handgun and a tactical vest when he killed ten people in a local grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, an affidavit revealed on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported citing court records that Alissa was born in Syria in 1999 but eventually became a naturalized US citizen.

"A photograph of the items that the male removed on scene included a green tactical vest, a rifle (possible AR-15), a semiautomatic handgun, a pair of jeans and a dark colored long-sleeved shirt," the affidavit said.

Ten people were killed at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, located about  25 miles (40 km) from Denver. Eric Talley, a 51-year-old police officer who was first to run to the aid of the victims, was among the dead.

A 21-year-old male suspect later identified as  Alissa was captured alive.

The affidavit said there were no signs Alissa had been under the influence of alcohol and no indication of impairment due to drug use. Alissa also told paramedics he was not using any medications, the affidavit said.

Alissa had gunshot wound to his upper right thigh during the incident, the affidavit also said.

His criminal history record shows he had a charge for third degree assault in 2018, the affidavit added.

The affidavit does not provide a motive for Alissa's shooting. In addition, the affidavit indicates Alissa got the handgun from one of his brothers who lived with him, but there's no explanation on how he acquired the assault rifle.

