UPDATE - Brazil Ready to Join Countries Seeking Settlement in Ukraine - Foreign Minister Vieira

May 16, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Brazil is ready to join countries that are in contact with the parties to the conflict in Ukraine to resolve it, and also insists on talks between Moscow and Kiev, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said.

"We just insist that it's necessary to sit down and talk. We are ready to join other countries that have contact with both sides and promote some kind of discussion that would lead to a ceasefire, would lead to talks about peace," Vieira told CNN.

"We are not siding one country against the other or the other way round. We are talking and giving our contribution and trying to convince those two countries involved, with which we have direct communications, (of) the need to sit down and negotiate," he said.

Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine, and not encourage the conflict.

He urged countries not involved to take responsibility for advancing talks for settlement, as well as to provide Russia with "minimum conditions" for ending the conflict. In addition, Lula da Silva suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kiev has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

