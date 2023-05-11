UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UPDATE - Brazil Threatens to Block Telegram for Criticism of Authorities - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Brazilian Supreme Federal Court has threatened to block Telegram in the country for 72 hours if the messenger does not delete its statement criticizing the Brazilian authorities and send an explanatory note to its users, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday.

On May 9, a message was posted on Telegram saying that "democracy is under attack in Brazil," in which it referred to the fake news bill that is currently awaiting approval by the lower house of the Brazilian Congress.

Telegram will have to delete that message and send to users of the channel where it was posted a note stating that the remarks related to the Brazilian authorities were "blatant disinformation," otherwise the messenger will be blocked in the country for 72 hours, and the company will have to pay a fine of 500,000 Brazilian reals for every hour the post was up (over $100,000 in total), the G1 news portal reported.

Later in the day, Telegram deleted the message from the official Telegram Brasil channel.

As of now, the last message published on the channel is dated May 4.

Telegram said on May 9 that it is prepared to leave Brazil if the fake news bill, aimed at countering disinformation on social media, is passed by the Brazilian government.

On April 20, the Brazilian authorities opened an administrative case against Telegram after the company failed to inform the government in due time about its mechanisms for detecting and moderating illegal content, including threats and hate speech. Brazilian media reported later that month that Telegram decided to provide the requested information, but it was not comprehensive. After that, the messenger was banned for several days and fined one million Brazilian reals.

In January, the Supreme Federal Court fined the Telegram messenger 1.2 million Brazilian reals for failure to comply with a court order to block one of the channels previously found to be spreading inaccurate information.

