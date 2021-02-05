UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Brazilian Strain Of Coronavirus Found In 3 Peruvian Regions - Health Minister

UPDATE - Brazilian Strain of Coronavirus Found in 3 Peruvian Regions - Health Minister

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Brazilian strain of the coronavirus has been detected in three regions of Peru: Loreto, Huanuco and Lima, Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti said.

"The National Institute of Health has confirmed that the Brazilian strain of the coronavirus had been found in three regions of our country: Loreto (northeast), Huanuco (north) and Lima (center)," Mazzetti said addressing the Congress on Thursday.

She added that the coronavirus of the second wave is more contagious than of the first one.

The B.1.1.28.1 strain of the coronavirus was detected in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro in late December.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 104.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.28 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Peru has recorded over 1.1 million coronavirus cases and more than 41,500 deaths, according to JHU.

