(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has surpassed 1.1 million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally currently stands at 1,106,470 - an increase by 21,432 over the past 24 hours.

The overall number of recoveries totals 571,649, the ministry said.

The death toll has risen by 654 over the past day to 51,271 - 4.6 percent of all cases registered in the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 465,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 8.8 million.