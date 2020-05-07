BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased over the past 24 hours by 615 to 8,536, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen over the past day by a record 10,503 people to 125,218.

A total of 51,370 patients have recovered from the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,588,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 247,500 people have died from the disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 3,753,782, with 263,785 deaths and 1,242,029 recoveries.