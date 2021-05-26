(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Brazil has exceeded 450,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Over the past day, 2,173 people with coronavirus infection have died; in total, 452,031 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The overall number of infections reached 16,194,209.

A total of 73,453 new cases have been recorded in the past day.

More than 14.6 million people have recovered.

The day before, doctors recorded 37,498 new cases of the disease and 790 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from Federal and local authorities, Brazil is in second place after the United States in terms of the number of coronavirus deaths and in third place after the United States and India in terms of the overall number of infections.