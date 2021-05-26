UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 450,000 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 450,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Brazil has exceeded 450,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Over the past day, 2,173 people with coronavirus infection have died; in total, 452,031 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The overall number of infections reached 16,194,209.

A total of 73,453 new cases have been recorded in the past day.

More than 14.6 million people have recovered.

The day before, doctors recorded 37,498 new cases of the disease and 790 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from Federal and local authorities, Brazil is in second place after the United States in terms of the number of coronavirus deaths and in third place after the United States and India in terms of the overall number of infections.

Related Topics

India Died Brazil United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Africa prepares to showcase its vast potential at ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

9 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.