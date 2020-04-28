MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has exceeded 4,500 people, more than 66,000 cases have been confirmed in the country, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 4,613 new cases have been registered over the past 24 hours, the number of those infected has reached 66,501.

Almost half of the cases (33,022) have been registered in the country's southeast.

The death count has increased over the past day by 338 to 4,543.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,804,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 193,000 people have died from the disease.