UPDATE - Brazil's COVID-19 Case Tally Up 23,000 In Past Day, Death Toll Up 600 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Brazil's COVID-19 Case Tally Up 23,000 in Past Day, Death Toll Up 600 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Brazil has confirmed over 23,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, more than 600 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the case tally had risen by 23,284 to 2,442,375 and the death toll had grown by 614 to 87,618 in the past day.

The day before, the rise in cases was higher - 24,578 and the increase in the number of deaths was lower - 555.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 646,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16 million.

