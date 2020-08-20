- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by more than 49,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 47,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.
The case tally rose by 49,298 to 3,456,652, the ministry said.
The death toll increased by 1,212 - down from 1,352 the day before - to 111,100.
More than 2.6 million have recovered from the disease in Brazil.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.
According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 775,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 21.9 million.