(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by more than 49,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 47,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally rose by 49,298 to 3,456,652, the ministry said.

The death toll increased by 1,212 - down from 1,352 the day before - to 111,100.

More than 2.6 million have recovered from the disease in Brazil.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 775,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 21.9 million.