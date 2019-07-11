UPDATE - Brexit Party Member Denies 'Special Relationship' With US Amid Row Over UK Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Richard Wood, a member of the Brexit Party, has argued that the UK-US special relationship is a myth but predicted the two allies will get on well despite a brief spat over the leaked diplomatic cables.

The much-touted "special relationship" was put to the test this week after a UK daily published emails from UK Ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch, in which he labeled the US administration of Donald Trump as "clumsy and inept," prompting a scornful response from the president.

"With regard to the relationship with America we don't have a special one, it's a relationship which America needs more than we do and President Trump is too smart to let it upset anything, once the dust has settled and a new Ambassador appointed [I] think it will be fine," Wood told Sputnik.

Wood, whose party triumphed at the European parliament election in May, said Darroch's behavior was typical of an upper-class intellectual. He lashed out at outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May for taking the diplomat's side instead of recalling him immediately.

May said Darroch, a veteran diplomat who was made a Knight Commander in 2008, had her full backing. The 65-year-old abruptly resigned on Wednesday, saying the situation was making it impossible for him to carry out his role as he would like.

Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & Global Trends, an international institute for global analyses, said the US-UK ties ran too deep to be affected by such missteps or "innovative" presidents like Trump.

"I think, instead, that it will influence the choice of the next British executive in identifying Darroch's successor. The next British ambassador in the US will have the task of mending the diplomatic rift with Trump and, above all, with the lobbies that support the current US president in the upcoming election campaign," he suggested.

Darroch's resignation, he added, has ended the leaked memos case. But a debate on the freedom of information versus national interest is most likely to begin as the government investigates the publication of secret cables.