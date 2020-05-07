UPDATE - BRICS Senior Officials to Discuss Coronavirus Situation Thursday - Russian Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Senior officials of the BRICS association (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will hold a meeting on Thursday in the format of a video conference due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Russian Health Ministry said.

"On May 7, the Russian Health Ministry will hold a meeting of senior BRICS officials in the format of a video conference on health issues," the ministry said.

"The meeting will be dedicated to discussing the joint actions of the BRICS countries in connection with the outbreak of the epidemic of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19," it said.

During the discussion, the sides will be able to exchange the experience of their response to COVID-19, as well as develop joint steps to achieve a better understanding of the virus transmission and eliminate the disease outbreak, the ministry said.

The number of confirmed cases in Brazil tops 125,000, with more than 8,500 deaths, the relevant figures for India are 49,400 and 1,693, the case tally in mainland China exceeds 82,800, with 4,633 deaths. There are 7,572 cases in South Africa, with 148 deaths.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 165,900. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 1,530. More than 21,300 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,588,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 247,500 people have died from the disease.