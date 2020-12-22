UPDATE - British Airways, Delta to Test UK Passengers to New York for Latest Coronavirus Strain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) British Airways will test UK passengers flying to New York for the latest strain of the novel coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced as Delta Air Lines announced it would do the same.

"I want to thank British Airways. This was a very rapid decision by them. They could have taken a different path, but they agreed to be cooperative and they said they will not send flights to JFK [airport] unless those people have been tested pre-boarding," Cuomo said on Monday.

The governor said he would ask two other air carriers flying between the United States and the United Kingdom - Delta and Virgin Atlantic - to also conduct passenger screenings.

Delta responded with a statement later on Monday that it would go along with Cuomo's request.

"All Delta customers traveling from the UK to New York will be required to take a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure adding another layer of safety when they travel," a Delta spokesman said in a statement, CNBC reported. "Delta will work closely with the Governor's office in the coming days to implement his request."

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last week that a new coronavirus strain had been identified in roughly 1,000 individuals in southeast England, named VUI-202012/01, which is believed to be more easily transmitted.

Cuomo said he had requested that New York be added to the list of 120 countries seeking to ban UK passengers who test positive for the latest coronavirus strain. The governor suggested all flights from the United Kingdom into the United States should be halted to prevent further infections.

"I call on the US government to do it. However, [if] you are landing on New York soil and you are landing in the state of New York and, therefore, I do have legal jurisdiction that I can assert. We should hold travel until we know what we're talking about and we know the facts and don't make the same mistake you made in the spring," Cuomo said.

The governor has warned for weeks of surging case counts reminiscent of the spring coronavirus outbreak that turned New York State into a hotspot for the pandemic. Cuomo has said New York remains in danger of a bigger outbreak at least until June of 2021 despite the availability of vaccines.