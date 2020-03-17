UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - British Columbia Records 3 More COVID-19 Deaths, Brings Canada Total To 4 - Health Agency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

UPDATE - British Columbia Records 3 More COVID-19 Deaths, Brings Canada Total to 4 - Health Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Canadian province of British Columbia recorded another three deaths resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters.

"The sad news is that we've had 3 additional deaths that have been reported over the last few days," Henry said on Monday.

The current Canadian death toll now stands at 4.

The deceased were all Lynn Valley Care Center residents, as was the first fatality. According to Henry, the nursing home has been site of a COVID-19 outbreak for more than a week.

British Columbia's top doctor also told reporters, that over the weekend, the province saw a sharp spike in cases, with 30 new cases of infection being identified bringing the provincial total to 103.

The latest data from Canadian health officials indicates 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19, rising from 157 on Friday. Canadian health officials have stressed in recent days, that the window to contain the spread of the disease in the country is rapidly closing.

Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there is an excess of 179,000 cases of the coronavirus, including more than 7,000 deaths and 78,078 recoveries.

