UPDATE - Budapest Dismisses Accusations of 'Supporting Destruction of Ukrainian Nation'

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Accusations by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis that Hungary allegedly "supports destruction of the Ukrainian nation" are a provocation, Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mate Paczolay said.

Earlier, Perebyinis, in an interview with Slovak media, said that he was "disappointed" with the position of Hungary, which insists on the need for peace talks, does not support anti-Russian sanctions and blocks meetings of the Ukraine-NATO commission, and accused Budapest of allegedly "supporting destruction of the Ukrainian nation."

"This is a clear provocation, moreover, in a style that cannot be characterized. We will not allow anyone to drag us into the war, we keep calling for a ceasefire and peace talks," the MTI news agency quoted Paczolay as saying.

Earlier, Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer criticized, using an obscenity, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Budapest refusing to supply weapons to Ukraine and called him a "Carpathian collaborator" of Russia.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry called Kacer a provocateur and advised him to see a doctor.

Tensions in relations between Ukraine and Hungary arose amid discussions about the Ukrainian law on education, which significantly reduces the possibility of education in the languages of national minorities. The law entered into force on September 28, 2017 and was to be introduced in stages by the end of 2020. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Hungary would continue to block the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission because there was no progress in resolving issues that concern Budapest.