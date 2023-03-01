UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Budapest Dismisses Accusations Of 'Supporting Destruction Of Ukrainian Nation'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 09:00 AM

UPDATE - Budapest Dismisses Accusations of 'Supporting Destruction of Ukrainian Nation'

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Accusations by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis that Hungary allegedly "supports destruction of the Ukrainian nation" are a provocation, Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mate Paczolay said.

Earlier, Perebyinis, in an interview with Slovak media, said that he was "disappointed" with the position of Hungary, which insists on the need for peace talks, does not support anti-Russian sanctions and blocks meetings of the Ukraine-NATO commission, and accused Budapest of allegedly "supporting destruction of the Ukrainian nation."

"This is a clear provocation, moreover, in a style that cannot be characterized. We will not allow anyone to drag us into the war, we keep calling for a ceasefire and peace talks," the MTI news agency quoted Paczolay as saying.

Earlier, Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer criticized, using an obscenity, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Budapest refusing to supply weapons to Ukraine and called him a "Carpathian collaborator" of Russia.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry called Kacer a provocateur and advised him to see a doctor.

Tensions in relations between Ukraine and Hungary arose amid discussions about the Ukrainian law on education, which significantly reduces the possibility of education in the languages of national minorities. The law entered into force on September 28, 2017 and was to be introduced in stages by the end of 2020. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Hungary would continue to block the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission because there was no progress in resolving issues that concern Budapest.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Education Russia Doctor Budapest Progress Hungary September 2017 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2023

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st March 2023

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

6 hours ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

9 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.