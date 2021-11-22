MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Incumbent Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is in the lead in the second round of the presidential election with 65.7 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission said after processing about 30 percent of the ballots.

Atanas Gerdzhikov, representing the center-right party GERB has 32.86 percent, the commission said with 29.85 percent of the ballots processed.

After nearly 70 percent of the ballots were processed, the election commission said that Radev was ahead with 66.57 percent, while Gerdzhikov had 31.96 percent.

Earlier, an exit poll conducted by the independent sociological agency Trend showed that Radev had 64.

5 percent of the votes.

Gerdzhikov accepted his defeat after the release of exit poll results on Sunday. He said at a press conference, broadcast by Nova, that he was "not going to take the path of politics."

Polling stations for the runoff presidential vote opened across Bulgaria at 7 a.m. on Sunday (05:00 GMT). The Bulgarian interior ministry said that no serious incidents had taken place the night before.

The first round of the presidential election was held on November 14, when none of the 23 candidates managed to get over 50 percent of the votes. Radev won 49.42 percent of the votes, while Gerdzhikov got 22.83 percent.