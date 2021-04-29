UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Cafes, Restaurants To Reopen In Serbia May 8 - Belgrade Deputy Mayor

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Serbia's infectious diseases response center has decided to reopen cafes, restaurants and bars, closed due to COVID-19, May 8, Belgrade Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic said.

In March, the Serbian authorities closed cafes, restaurants and shopping malls, canceled all public events amid an increase in the coronavirus incidence. In April, the work of outdoor cafes and restaurants, as well as shopping centers was allowed. Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, consumer services and government agencies are fully operational. Wearing masks indoors and keeping a distance are required.

"A meeting of the response center of the Serbian government has ended. It was decided to open all restaurant facilities from May 8. It was decided to allow vaccination in shopping malls and other public places with the consent of public health departments," Vesic wrote on Facebook.

According to the Serbian Health Ministry, by Wednesday, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 685,937 coronavirus cases have been registered, 2,138 of them in the past day. The death toll has reached 6,312, with 26 of them in the past 24 hours.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday that so far, 3.5 million vaccinations had been made in the country, of which 2 million were the first component of various medicines.

Vaccination in Serbia began on December 24, 2020 with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was supplied on December 30, 2020, and China's Sinopharm on January 16. Vaccination applications are submitted online, and Serbian citizens can choose the medicine. According to the Serbian Ministry of Health, up to 42 percent of citizens want to receive the Russian vaccine.

