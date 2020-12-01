UPDATE - California Unable to Handle COVID-19 Surge, Governor Considers Stay-Home Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The state of California is looking at an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks and its hospital system currently will not be able to sustain the projected strain, Governor Gavin Newsom and his top pandemic adviser said in a press conference.

"This is the tipping point," Newsom said on Monday. "California has worked hard to prepare for a surge - but we can't sustain the record high cases we're seeing. Current projections show California will run out of current ICU [intensive care unit] beds before Christmas Eve.

"

The governor also said he is considering taking drastic steps including reimposing a stay-home order like the one put in place earlier this month.

California Health and Human Services (CHHS) Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly told the press conference that the rate of positive testing for COVID-19 had now soared to 34 cases per 100,000 in the state.

COVID-19 death rates in California were now running at 59 per day over the past seven days and the death rate had started to rise again, the trend line that was most feared, Newsom added.